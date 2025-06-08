Tesla Takedown Alive and Well, Just Ask Elon by Phil Pasquinini

SAN FRANICSCO (06-07) – Despite the recent breakup between Elon Musk and Trump that is now underway, Tesla Takedown activists remain energetically engaged in their weekly protests at Tesla showrooms across the globe. Activists are calling for a boycott and divestment of the company and for continued resistance to Musk’s DOGE activity in support of Trump’s agenda.



In San Francisco, activists picketed the Tesla showroom to a background chorus of continuous horn honking by passing traffic including fire engines and large trucks that a “Honk-O-Meter” would register as overwhelming solidarity with drivers for protesters in their global campaign.



The ongoing weekly global protests have had an appreciable effect in lowering Tesla (TSLA) share prices, but pale in comparison with the biggest decline of all on Thursday in the aftermath of the breakup, which resulted in a 14% drop in value for a reported loss of $152 billion for company shareholders. The non-amicable parting of the two former bosom buddies along with their very public tirades played out on their respective social media platforms and has done little to assuage their vast differences and hurt feelings.



The end of the “bromance” came shortly after a staged presentation of a gold “Key to the White House” for Musk that took place in the Oval Office during a press event. Trump presented the boxed oversized gold skeleton key for a job well done as Musk’s 130-day tenure at DOGE as a “special government employee” came to an end. Musk, sporting a fresh black eye for the occasion, basked for the cameras while gleefully holding the key in the aftermath of the praise Trump had showered upon him.



The mysterious origins of the key to the White House can be traced to none other than Trump himself who conceived of and designed it during his first term in office as a “special gift” for guests whom he wishes to impress. According to an article in The New York Post, Trump has promised recipients that “Even when I’m not president anymore, you can walk up to the front gate of the White House and present it, and they will let you in.”



Now after the breakup, Trump announced he may sell his new red Tesla purchased during another staged performance which briefly turned the White House into a car lot infomercial. As their war escalates in its tit for tat retribution, another possible pending sale may be that of a boxed Key to the White House with its presidential seal. “Let that sink in.”



The Tesla Takedown campaign moving forward has gone beyond urging individuals to sell their Teslas and stock by demanding that California’s two largest public retirement systems, CalSTRS (California State Teachers Retirement System) and CalPERS (California Public Employees Retirement System) divest their combined two billion dollars of TSLA stock in their portfolios.



They are also urging members of the retirement system and the public to attend the next CalSTRS and CalPERS board meetings to pressure board members to immediately begin their divestment. And for those not in either system, Tesla Takedown calls on all union members to demand their local unions across the nation pass a resolution calling for divestment from the company. This while some institutional investors have begun dumping their holdings in the company for purely financial reasons.



Overseas Tesla anti-Musk activists have utilized several ways to protest against the car company, Elon and his relationship with Trump. In London this past April as part of a “public art piece” by the group “Everyone Hates Elon,” a British campaign group, people using sledgehammers and other assorted tools could safely smash and destroy a Tesla that had been diverted from a scrapyard. The remains of the entirely wrecked vehicle were to be auctioned off for the benefit of local food banks. That same month saw a cardboard Tesla effigy burned during an anti-Tesla, Musk demonstration in Paris.



Tesla Takedown has promised more demonstrations with a call for a massive global action to celebrate Musk’s 54th birthday on Saturday, June 28th.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

