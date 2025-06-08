From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No to Deportations. No to I.C.E.
Date:
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Location Details:
Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
Peaceful protest against ICE deportations of immigrants and Trump mobilization of the National Guard. Bring your signs and noisemakers. Some potential for hecklers, so let's not engage/escalate.
