From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

No to Deportations. No to I.C.E.

Date:

Sunday, June 08, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

Peaceful protest against ICE deportations of immigrants and Trump mobilization of the National Guard. Bring your signs and noisemakers. Some potential for hecklers, so let's not engage/escalate.