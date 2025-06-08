Tó Nizhóní Ání: Coal Mining Devastated the Water and Brought Black Lung Disease to Navajos by Tó Nizhóní Ání:

Coal mining on Black Mesa devastated the aquifer, and brought black lung disease, Navajos told the Navajo Nation Council during a hearing at Forest Lake Chapter on the Navajo Nation. Navajo President Buu Nygren should have talked to the Dine' people before supporting Trump's push for new coal mining in Washington, Dine' told the Navajo Council.