Stop Genocide Now..... Or Else
Date:
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
GAY SHAME and friends
Location Details:
CounterPulse 80 Turk Street in SF
Join trans/queer organizers from three movements who took bold actions to save lives.
In 1989 “Stop AIDS Now Or Else” blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in response to the genocidal inaction of the US government.
In 2016, the Black queer collective black.seed shut down the Bay Bridge because cops would not (and still won’t) stop killing Black people.
In solidarity with the Palestinian resistance to the Israeli genocide, in 2024 organizers again blocked the bridge and are now facing state repression for their necessary action.
As fascism continues to spread across the globe, what strategies are needed now?
Organized by Sad Francisco, Gay Shame, The HALA Collective
Space is ADA accessible, and masks will be required.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 8, 2025 12:04AM
