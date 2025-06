Veterans unite to oppose Trump's attack on the VA and on nation's obligations

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Defend veteran and military family member employment in the federal workforce

Stop the privatization and weakening of the Department of Veterans Affairs

Hold political leaders accountable for policies that harm veterans & their families

(San Rafael, June 6) - Gathering at Marin County's Veterans' Memorial Auditorium, the County's veterans and their families let it be known that they would not let the Trump regime renege on the nation's obligations.June 6 was the 81st anniversary of the Normandy invasion that began the destruction of Hitler's empire in Western Europe. Out of the 59,000 US "suckers and losers," according to Trump, soldiers who landed, 1,465 were killed and 5,138 were wounded.Unlike the current Trump regime, many recognize a huge debt to those were willing to sacrifice all to save the world from Nazi tyranny.The Marin veterans joined thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies who rallied on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.The veterans demanded:The "Freedom Singers" sang peace songs and several veterans told tales of how the VA had enabled them to survive their sacrifices and also of how the VA was now letting them down. After the rally, all went to place flowers at the nearby monument to those fallen in World Wars I and II.The tone of the rally was decidedly angry and more anti-Trump than previous veterans' rallies. Attendees expressed anger at his attacks on the Veterans Administration and his apparent embrace of Nazism. As militarized thugs are kidnapping those of the "wrong" ethnicity or race off the streets of Los Angeles, many fear that Nazism might, once again, need to be defeated.See all high resolution photos here