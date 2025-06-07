top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco

Kids Protest Senator Padilla's Support of Palestine Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
Kids and healthcare workers rally in front of Padilla's office to demand end of Israel's deliberate starvation of Gaza
Kids and healthcare workers rally in front of Padilla's office to demand end of Israel's deliberate starvation of Gaza
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, June 4) - In spite of many rallies and attempts to reach him at his San Francisco office at 333 Bush Street, Senator Padilla remains invisible and unavailable. His web site makes no mention of the Palestine genocide, perhaps related to the $30,850 he has received from AIPAC.

Healthcare workers were prominent in the rally that included many children who were there to emphasize the thousands of children that Israel is starving to death. Banners read "Stop Starving Gaza", Bread Not Bombs", "Food to Gaza, Not Weapons to Israel", "Let The Children Eat" and Healthcare Workers For Palestine.

The children chalked on the sidewalk and stuck messages on the building that was barricaded for the occasion. After making their presence known with drums and pots and pans, they collected messages to the Senator who, as usual, was nowhere to be seen. Someone from the building took the bag and said he would deliver them.

See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_02-15625-z8a_5423.jpg
original image (1050x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_03-15625-z8b_3486.jpg
original image (1147x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_04-15625-z8b_3491.jpg
original image (1000x1205)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_05-15625-z8b_3494.jpg
original image (1450x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_06-15625-z8b_3503.jpg
original image (1000x1203)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_07-15625-z8b_3537.jpg
original image (1000x1323)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_08-15625-z8a_5475.jpg
original image (1458x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_09-15625-z8b_3555.jpg
original image (1000x1081)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_10-15625-z8b_3567.jpg
original image (1391x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_11-15625-z8b_3580.jpg
original image (1000x1558)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_12-15625-z8a_5563.jpg
original image (1000x1025)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_13-15625-z8b_3592.jpg
original image (1532x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_14-15625-z8b_3598.jpg
original image (1546x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_15-15625-z8a_5585.jpg
original image (1396x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_16-15625-z8a_5609.jpg
original image (1586x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_17-15625-z8a_5669.jpg
original image (1000x1038)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_18-15625-z8a_5688.jpg
original image (1419x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_19-15625-z8a_5705.jpg
original image (1327x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jun 7, 2025 12:57PM
sm_20-15625-z8a_5717.jpg
original image (1462x1000)
https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code