Kids Protest Senator Padilla's Support of Palestine Genocide
Kids and healthcare workers rally in front of Padilla's office to demand end of Israel's deliberate starvation of Gaza
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, June 4) - In spite of many rallies and attempts to reach him at his San Francisco office at 333 Bush Street, Senator Padilla remains invisible and unavailable. His web site makes no mention of the Palestine genocide, perhaps related to the $30,850 he has received from AIPAC.
Healthcare workers were prominent in the rally that included many children who were there to emphasize the thousands of children that Israel is starving to death. Banners read "Stop Starving Gaza", Bread Not Bombs", "Food to Gaza, Not Weapons to Israel", "Let The Children Eat" and Healthcare Workers For Palestine.
The children chalked on the sidewalk and stuck messages on the building that was barricaded for the occasion. After making their presence known with drums and pots and pans, they collected messages to the Senator who, as usual, was nowhere to be seen. Someone from the building took the bag and said he would deliver them.
See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
