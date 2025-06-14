From the Frontlines: Voices of Masafer Yatta

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Buena Vista United Methodist Church, 2311 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda CA

BAY AREA 📣 | Sat, June 14 | 11 AM – 12:30 PM



Join us for a powerful in-person talk with Palestinian artists, teachers & activists from Masafer Yatta — a collection of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank resisting settler violence, demolitions & displacement.



🎤 Hear personal stories from the frontlines

💬 Q&A moderated by Rev. Michael Yoshii

🎟️ Free to attend with RSVP required: tinyurl.com/PaliVoices

🚪 Walk-ins welcome if space allows



Let’s listen, learn, and stand in solidarity. ❤️✊🇵🇸



📍 Buena Vista UMC – 2311 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda CA