From the Frontlines: Voices of Masafer Yatta
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Buena Vista United Methodist Church, 2311 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda CA
BAY AREA 📣 | Sat, June 14 | 11 AM – 12:30 PM
Join us for a powerful in-person talk with Palestinian artists, teachers & activists from Masafer Yatta — a collection of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank resisting settler violence, demolitions & displacement.
🎤 Hear personal stories from the frontlines
💬 Q&A moderated by Rev. Michael Yoshii
🎟️ Free to attend with RSVP required: tinyurl.com/PaliVoices
🚪 Walk-ins welcome if space allows
Let’s listen, learn, and stand in solidarity. ❤️✊🇵🇸
📍 Buena Vista UMC – 2311 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda CA
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/soulof...
