ACLU Know Your Rights TrainingBefore you hit the streets in protest, join our know your rights training at the link below.WHEN: Tuesday, June 10th at 7 PM ET (4 PM PT)RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/2025-kyr-training-2 On June 14, while President Trump stages a birthday parade in Washington D.C., people across the country will mobilize en masse for the No Kings National Day of Action to reject presidential abuses of power and demand dignity, freedom, and justice.Knowledge is power — let’s get prepared before we take to the streets.Join the ACLU on Tuesday, June 10 at 47 PM PT for a virtual Know Your Rights Training. You’ll walk away informed, confident, and ready to take nonviolent action that protects you and your community.Whether you’re marching, rallying, or supporting from home, this training will cover:--Your rights when protesting, including interacting with law enforcement--Your rights when interacting with immigration agents--How to protect yourself and others in high-risk situationsThis is about more than one parade or one president—it’s about showing we won’t back down when our rights are on the line.Register now to get the details.We can’t let President Trump silence us—we need to be prepared to speak out!