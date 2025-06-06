From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Town Hall: Taking Action to Protect Vulnerable Communities Targeted by ICE & Federal Cuts
Friday, June 20, 2025
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Other
People in Community Together SJ (PACT)
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral,
81 N. Second Street,
San Jose, CA 95113
ICE is now active in Santa Clara county. The Federal Budget cuts are fraying the safety net of essential social services.
Join us as community & faith leaders and community members gather in response to address the needs and protections of vulnerable community members.
All are welcome & encouraged to join this conversation.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PACTSJ
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 6, 2025 12:57PM
