Town Hall: Taking Action to Protect Vulnerable Communities Targeted by ICE & Federal Cuts

Date:

Friday, June 20, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

People in Community Together SJ (PACT)

Location Details:

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral,

81 N. Second Street,

San Jose, CA 95113



ICE is now active in Santa Clara county. The Federal Budget cuts are fraying the safety net of essential social services.



Join us as community & faith leaders and community members gather in response to address the needs and protections of vulnerable community members.



All are welcome & encouraged to join this conversation.