"They Have Names" - A New Palestinian Play by Mo Sati
Date:
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity, et al
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Church
490 Aguajito Rd Carmel, Ca
490 Aguajito Rd Carmel, Ca
An evening of storytelling, poetry and music sponsored by International Poetry Gathering of Monterey and Monterey Palestine Solidarity.
Free admission via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-palestinian-play-they-have-names-coming-to-monterey-june-15-2025-tickets-1393339228139
Donations accepted to help support a dear Gazan family.
This event immediately follows MPS weekly action/vigil at Window on the Bay Park 3-5 pm.
Make Monterey your activism and culture destination for Father's Day weekend!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKc8bqnT1np/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 6, 2025 11:46AM
