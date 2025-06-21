I Love Tenderloin Week Grand Finale

Date:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Great American Music Hall

Location Details:

Great American Music Hall | 859 O'Farrell St

Did you know the Great American Music Hall was built in 1907? Originally a luxurious beauty parlor called “Blanco’s,” the venue once catered to San Francisco’s elite, back when the Tenderloin was the place to party. Today, it’s your favorite historic music hall. On June 21st we’re celebrating its roots in a big way.

Join us for the I Love Tenderloin Week Grand Finale, a free community event honoring the neighborhood’s vibrant culture, history, and resilience. ILTW is a city-supported initiative coordinated by local organizations to bring neighbors, artists, and visitors together.



We’ve curated a special lineup that celebrates the magic of the Tenderloin and beyond:

SF Symphony

Blue Bear School of Music

SF Recovery Theater

Discomovil Salazar

DJmaDRE

Opening remarks by Supervisor Bilal Mahmood

Hosted by: Broke-Ass Stuart

Doors at 5 PM | Showtime at 6 PM



Free with RSVP — Suggested donation tickets available to help support artist fees and production costs.