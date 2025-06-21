From the Open-Publishing Calendar
I Love Tenderloin Week Grand Finale
Date:
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Great American Music Hall
Location Details:
Great American Music Hall | 859 O'Farrell St
Did you know the Great American Music Hall was built in 1907? Originally a luxurious beauty parlor called “Blanco’s,” the venue once catered to San Francisco’s elite, back when the Tenderloin was the place to party. Today, it’s your favorite historic music hall. On June 21st we’re celebrating its roots in a big way.
Join us for the I Love Tenderloin Week Grand Finale, a free community event honoring the neighborhood’s vibrant culture, history, and resilience. ILTW is a city-supported initiative coordinated by local organizations to bring neighbors, artists, and visitors together.
We’ve curated a special lineup that celebrates the magic of the Tenderloin and beyond:
SF Symphony
Blue Bear School of Music
SF Recovery Theater
Discomovil Salazar
DJmaDRE
Opening remarks by Supervisor Bilal Mahmood
Hosted by: Broke-Ass Stuart
Doors at 5 PM | Showtime at 6 PM
Free with RSVP — Suggested donation tickets available to help support artist fees and production costs.
For more information: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/i-love-tend...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 5, 2025 4:03PM
