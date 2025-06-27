From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-Fascist Film Series
Date:
Friday, June 27, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Nick Burns
Email:
Phone:
415-903-2876
Location Details:
ATA Galley
992 Valencia St. (@21st)
SF CA
Five INSPIRING Films of people power and democracy overthrowing Fascism.
This is a film series happening on Friday nights starting June 27th with "April Captains".
For more information: https://www.atasite.org/
