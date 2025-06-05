From the Open-Publishing Calendar
22-Mile Interfaith Right of Return Pilgrimage Uplifting Palestine Solidarity
Date:
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Felicia Hyde
Location Details:
Location: East Bay, CA (Starting in Alameda, ending in Berkeley)
Distance: 22 miles, in 7 legs – symbolizing the distance from Rafah to Gaza City (Participate as much you are able. Full details with route, locations, and start times for each leg on the website: https://bit.ly/RightofReturnPilgrimage
Dear Community,
Interfaith 4 Ceasefire and IM4HI invites you to join our pilgrimage as public witness for the Palestinian Right of Return — and to affirm the human right to remain, return, and migrate.
On Sunday, June 8, 2025, we will journey 22 miles from Alameda to Berkeley, retracing in reverse last year’s pilgrimage route. This distance mirrors the path from Rafah to Gaza City, taken in prayerful solidarity with those displaced by violence and war. Our pilgrimage is part of the global Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimages movement, which continues to grow in power and spirit.
We will gather as people of diverse faiths, cultures, and communities who believe in the sacredness of life, dignity, and shared well-being.
We are organizing this pilgrimage because the violence funded by U.S. tax dollars in Gaza is not separate from the violence our communities experience here — through systems of incarceration, family separation, displacement, and criminalization that target immigrants, Indigenous people, unsheltered neighbors, trans and BIPOC communities.
By participating, supporting, or volunteering, you help nurture spirit, heal hearts, and build solidarity in our shared pursuit of peace and justice for our Palestinian siblings.
We will participate prayerfully, knowing that we each pray and show up in different ways. We will come together to express love and solidarity, to embody remembrance and resistance, and to channel our grief and anger into purposeful action.
Donations: http://bit.ly/I4Cgive
In various pilgrimage traditions, generosity is specifically invited and cultivated as a practice. Offerings are made to express gratitude, seal vows, or support the spiritual sites along the way and at the destination. Rooted in these traditions and in line with the global ceasefire pilgrimage call, we invite your generosity.
For more information, contact: interfaith4ceasefire [at] gmail.com
