Hundreds of San Francisco City workers and people from the community rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand that there be no cuts of workers and public services.

Hundreds of San Francisco City workers rallied in front of San Francisco city hall to oppose the layoffs of frontline City workers. The mayor who is a scion of the Levi family is already laying off frontline workers and is planning to contract out thousands of jobs.Speakers talked about the loss of their jobs and the services that are being eliminated in a city with over 80 billionaires.