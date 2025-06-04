top
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

SF City Workers Rally & Demand that Demo Mayor Lurie Make No Cuts on City Services

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jun 4, 2025 6:17PM
Hundreds of San Francisco City workers and people from the community rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand that there be no cuts of workers and public services.
Hundreds of San Francisco City workers and people from the community rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand that there be no cuts o...
Hundreds of San Francisco City workers rallied in front of San Francisco city hall to oppose the layoffs of frontline City workers. The mayor who is a scion of the Levi family is already laying off frontline workers and is planning to contract out thousands of jobs.

Speakers talked about the loss of their jobs and the services that are being eliminated in a city with over 80 billionaires.

Additional Media:
SF City Workers Rally & Demand That Demo Mayor Lurie Make No Cuts On City Services
https://youtu.be/FDLYPHUMsmw

Stop The Frigging Greed! SF City Workers Demand That AB&B Pay Their Taxes & Warn Mayor Lurie On Cuts
https://youtu.be/DBp_krD7w_w

"He Locked The Doors" SF Mayor Lurie Locks The Doors On SF Black City Workers To Prevent Meeting
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY

Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s

On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM

SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TGYq7q3up0U
§Lurie Was Given Millions By His Family and Represents The Billionaires
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jun 4, 2025 6:17PM
sm_lurie_daniel_wealth_money_2.jpg.webp
original image (2445x1523)
Mayor Daniel Lurie is a scion of the Levi billionaire family. He has supported privatization and contracting out replacing public workers with contractors to bust the unions.
https://youtu.be/TGYq7q3up0U
