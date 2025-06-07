Tesla Takedown #14: Veterans and Supporters

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Patty Hoyt

Location Details:

Corte Madera Tesla

201 Casa Buena

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



Every week, we'll be here. Veterans and your supporters, there's another battle we need you to fight...and win! Every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., fly your insignia, wear your hats, show everyone you're not to be messed with. All are welcome to join.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

