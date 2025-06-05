From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Violence, Terrorism and the Left" panel discussion
Date:
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Platypus UC Santa Cruz
Email:
Location Details:
McHenry Library (414 McHenry Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95064), Room 2353
Join the UC Santa Cruz chapter of the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion we're hosting this Thursday, June 5th at 5:30 PM in McHenry Library, Room 2353 on the topic of "Violence, Terrorism and the Left".
With an eye towards specific moments and epochs from the history of the Left, how has the Left historically approached the issues of violence and terrorism?
Our panelists include student activists Alex Dillard and Carter Kim, and long-time Bay Area activist and former Black Panther Gerald Smith. We're also awaiting final confirmation from a few UCSC professors.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKdj34PxVuE/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 4, 2025 5:48AM
