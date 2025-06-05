"Violence, Terrorism and the Left" panel discussion

Date:

Thursday, June 05, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Platypus UC Santa Cruz

Email:

Location Details:

McHenry Library (414 McHenry Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95064), Room 2353

Join the UC Santa Cruz chapter of the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion we're hosting this Thursday, June 5th at 5:30 PM in McHenry Library, Room 2353 on the topic of "Violence, Terrorism and the Left".



With an eye towards specific moments and epochs from the history of the Left, how has the Left historically approached the issues of violence and terrorism?



Our panelists include student activists Alex Dillard and Carter Kim, and long-time Bay Area activist and former Black Panther Gerald Smith. We're also awaiting final confirmation from a few UCSC professors.