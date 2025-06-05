From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Kids in Solidarity with Kids in Gaza
Date:
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Families for Ceasefire
Location Details:
333 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA, Yelamu Territory
Join us on Thursday, June 5 at 3:30pm at Senator Padilla's office in San Francisco, for a children's rally to demand an arms embargo and an end to the occupation of Palestine NOW.
🍉 When: Thursday, June 5, 3:30pm
🍉 Where: 333 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA, Yelamu Territory
🍉 What: Children's rally in solidarity with the children of Palestine
We want bread, not bombs! Let aid in, stop sending weapons, and end the occupation NOW.
✉️ We will also be delivering letters from children to Senator Padilla. Please go to the link to RSVP and find our letter templates and to write your own letter to Senator Padilla: https://bit.ly/ChildrensRally
As children, parents and families of conscience, we must raise our voices and demand an end to US complicity in genocide NOW and act in solidarity with children and families in Palestine.
Join us - bring noisemakers, pots and pans, and your letters for Senator Padilla!
#ArmsEmbargoNow #BreadNotBombs #LetTheChildrenEat #EndTheOccupation #FreePalestine
🍉 When: Thursday, June 5, 3:30pm
🍉 Where: 333 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA, Yelamu Territory
🍉 What: Children's rally in solidarity with the children of Palestine
We want bread, not bombs! Let aid in, stop sending weapons, and end the occupation NOW.
✉️ We will also be delivering letters from children to Senator Padilla. Please go to the link to RSVP and find our letter templates and to write your own letter to Senator Padilla: https://bit.ly/ChildrensRally
As children, parents and families of conscience, we must raise our voices and demand an end to US complicity in genocide NOW and act in solidarity with children and families in Palestine.
Join us - bring noisemakers, pots and pans, and your letters for Senator Padilla!
#ArmsEmbargoNow #BreadNotBombs #LetTheChildrenEat #EndTheOccupation #FreePalestine
For more information: https://linktr.ee/eastbayfamililesforcease...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 3, 2025 11:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network