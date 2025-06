Join us on Thursday, June 5 at 3:30pm at Senator Padilla's office in San Francisco, for a children's rally to demand an arms embargo and an end to the occupation of Palestine NOW.🍉 When: Thursday, June 5, 3:30pm🍉 Where: 333 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA, Yelamu Territory🍉 What: Children's rally in solidarity with the children of PalestineWe want bread, not bombs! Let aid in, stop sending weapons, and end the occupation NOW.✉️ We will also be delivering letters from children to Senator Padilla. Please go to the link to RSVP and find our letter templates and to write your own letter to Senator Padilla: https://bit.ly/ChildrensRally As children, parents and families of conscience, we must raise our voices and demand an end to US complicity in genocide NOW and act in solidarity with children and families in Palestine.Join us - bring noisemakers, pots and pans, and your letters for Senator Padilla!#ArmsEmbargoNow #BreadNotBombs #LetTheChildrenEat #EndTheOccupation #FreePalestine