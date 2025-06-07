Palo Alto Home of Tesla Protest

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Stanford shopping center. We start our protest at showroom's entrance that is at the end of Plum Dr. in Palo Alto at noon. At 1pm our march through the mall starts and we return to the original point at about 1:30pm





Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us. Coming up this weekend SAT June 7 ...From noon to 2 pm Tesla show room in the Stanford Shopping Center. Enter via Plum Dr (off Sand Hill Rd.) in Palo Alto, the show room is at the end of Plum. …we exercise our right to demonstrate within the center as granted by the US Supreme Court Pruneyard ruling which the shopping center acknowledges. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins Our march THROUGH the mall starts at 1 pm. Street Theater with roles for all, protest songs and a lot more. This event sponsored by The Wolves, the Raging Grannies, and Indivisible Palo Alto Plus.The Saturday #teslatakedown doesn’t stop there as Palo Alto, the original of home of Tesla, has not one but TWO show rooms! The second is at 4180 el Camino real where we line the street from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Peak time is 2:30pm when we rally round the red Tesla logo sign out front near the entrance for entertainment... The Raging Grannies sing and sometimes there is street theater too.Indivisible Palo Alto Plus writes:This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us.