Fremont: No Kings! Dump Trump Sidewalk Protest

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Prodemocracy volunteers

Location Details:

Social Security Administration

intersection of Mowry Ave. and Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont, CA 94538



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action.





This protest is part of the nationwide day of mass action for democracy



Date & time: Saturday, June 14 at 12 – 1:30pm PT



Location: intersection of Mowry Ave. and Paseo Padre Parkway



Website:





On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.



In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a nationwide day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.



🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨



The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.



On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.



