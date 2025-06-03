From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: No Kings! March & Rally - We The People Protest Authoritarianism & Corruption!
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible East Bay & pro-democracy partners
Location Details:
OAKLAND: March starts at Wilma Chan Park 810 Jackson St, Oakland, CA 94607 at 1 PM, then we march to Frank Ogawa Plaza (City Hall) for rally.
Peaceful march: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action.
No Kings! Stand Up Against the Fascist, Narcissist-in-Chief!
Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 @ 12:45 – 2:45pm PDT
https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-bay/event/788680/
https://indivisibleeb.org/event/no-kings-rally-oakland/
The narcissist-in-chief is throwing a ridiculous military parade for himself in DC - everywhere else we rise up to say NO KINGS!!
In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.
We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
SCHEDULE
Before 1:00: Gather at Wilma Chan Park (810 Jackson St.) - we recommend you arrive by 12:45. Parking will be challenging, so take BART to Lake Merritt Station (right next to the Park). Come early and have lunch in Chinatown!
1:00: March kicks off! March for 1 mile to Oscar Grant / Frank Ogawa Plaza.
1:15: At the Plaza: live music, plus tabling by the orgs co-sponsoring the event!
1:45-ish: Rally kicks off!
MCed by the fabulous Francisco Herrera!
Confirmed Speakers so far:
-Representative Lateefah Simon
-Pastor Mike McBride: https://livefreeusa.org/our-team/
-Joe Hawkins: https://www.oaklandpride.org/joeh
2:45/3:00-ish Rally wraps up!
ORGANIZATIONS
Main sponsor - Indivisible East Bay
Along with these wonderful partners:
-50501 East Bay
-Alameda County Dems
-Bay Area Coalition
-Faith in Action
-Food & Water Watch
-Indivisible Kensington
-Indivisible Euclid
-Kehilla Community Synagogue
-ProRep Coalition
-Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club
-Working Families Party - California
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-b...
