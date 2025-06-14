NO KINGS! NAPA PROTESTSaturday, June 14 at 12 – 2pmOn June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. It will be a hugely expensive spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings. Check out nokings.org for more information.A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.Please check mobilize.us for any changes or check your email. Bring a friend or two to this event. Expand the action!