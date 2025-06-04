Court Support For The Right To Rescue Animals!

Join us at court support for animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg in a hearing for the Perdue Rescue case. In this hearing the prosecution will argue to put a gag order on Zoe. The parameters of the gag order remain unclear, but it would involve restricting her speech about her case, the Perdue Rescue Trial. They are doing this because they fear the public attention Zoe has garnered around the issue.



We will meet at 1pm outside the courthouse, go over the rule of the courtroom and context of the case, then go inside to be present in the court room. This hearing is expected to be relatively short, but it's uncertain how long it will be possibly up to 1-2 hours.



By being in the courtroom, we are not only supporting Zoe, we are also supporting the Right to Rescue and showing those in power that a lot of people stand with the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry. We will continue to rise in the face of this repression.



Dress as nicely as you can and not in shorts, sweatpants, or tank tops.



Context: Our friend Zoe is facing 1 felony, 4 misdemeanors, and the possibility of more than 5 years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens, Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea, from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry Slaughterhouse. Her trial, the Perdue Rescue Trial starts May 16th and you can join us in support by registering at dxe.io/register



See you all there, thank you so much for your dedication and support!



—---------------



WHERE: 600 Administration Drive, Santa Rosa

WHEN: Wednesday, June 4th 1pm

WEAR: Business casual or appropriate attire if possible.

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.

ACCESSIBILITY: Mostly sitting in the courtroom. When we meet there is some walking, standing, and possibly two flights of stairs.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook