From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Save Our VA! Oakland Rally to Stop Attacks on VA
Date:
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NEFE Local 1, FUN
Location Details:
2221 MLK Way
Oakland VA Clinic
Oakland
Oakland VA Clinic
Oakland
Join veterans, VA workers and supporters of the VA on Thursday June 5 from 12-1PM
No Mass Firings, No Cuts To Veterans Healthcare & Benefits
No Mass Firings, No Cuts To Veterans Healthcare & Benefits
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 2, 2025 4:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network