East Bay Immigrant Rights

Capacity Crowd Attends Immigrant Rights & Safety Event in Berkeley

by Hank Pellissier
Mon, Jun 2, 2025 3:47PM
How can we protect immigrant friends and neighbors from the hostile Republicans?
rapt audience at BFUU
“Don’t Open The Door if ICE Knocks” was one the most valuable tips provided at last Sunday’s immigrant safety training workshop at the Berkeley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall (BFUU).

The event filed all the seats in the large auditorium, with concerned citizens eager to learn how to protect their neighbors and friends that are presently being harassed, deported, and disappeared by the Trump administration.

The three-hour program opened with multiple speeches from local experts. Bianca Sierra Wolff (Lawyers for Civil Rights of the SF Bay Area), Ellie Vargas (Bay Area Center for Immigration Evaluations), Dr. Ingrid Roberson (California Department of Education, Public Instruction), Sylvia Hajac (Lifelong Medical Care), Marisa Almor (East Bay Sanctuary Covenant), Maria Mana (Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights), and Toni Henle (Indivisible East Bay Immigration Action Team) all spoke passionately for 7-10 minutes each.

One speaker reminded the audience that Trump has vowed to deport “millions” of immigrants. Another speaker explained that “executive orders ARE NOT LAWS.”

BFUU members Gillian Fynn and Betsy Nachman directed the educational proceedings, that culminated in a “Know Your Rights” Training, with audiences members practicing what to say and how to resist if ICE appears at our doors, workplaces, schools, or approaches our cars or on foot in a public space.

“Red Cards” and “Yellow Cards” full of helpful information were handed out to all participants. Another tip for immigrants: Do not carry anything on your person that suggests a relationship with a nation other than the USA.

The event was inspiring to other progressive organizers in attendance. Green Party officers and churchgoers from another parish were heard vowing to organize and produce their own similar events.
