Rummage Sale Fundraiser for Reparations

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Monica

Location Details:

12540 Skyline Blvd Oakland CA 94619

Skyline Community Church Reparations Fund



At Skyline Community Church, we are a welcoming and inclusive community committed to social justice, and an invitation to deepen our faith. As part of this ongoing mission, in 2023 we established the Skyline Community Church Reparations Fund, a dedicated Term Endowed Fund designed to support individuals and charitable organizations aligned with our reparative justice vision



Purpose and Stewardship



The annual award amount will be based on the income and earnings of the Fund as of December 31* each year, in accordance with SCC policy. All distributions will follow Skyline's established guidelines and be managed by church leadership