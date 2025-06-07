From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rummage Sale Fundraiser for Reparations
Saturday, June 07, 2025
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fundraiser
Monica
12540 Skyline Blvd Oakland CA 94619
Skyline Community Church Reparations Fund
At Skyline Community Church, we are a welcoming and inclusive community committed to social justice, and an invitation to deepen our faith. As part of this ongoing mission, in 2023 we established the Skyline Community Church Reparations Fund, a dedicated Term Endowed Fund designed to support individuals and charitable organizations aligned with our reparative justice vision
Purpose and Stewardship
The annual award amount will be based on the income and earnings of the Fund as of December 31* each year, in accordance with SCC policy. All distributions will follow Skyline's established guidelines and be managed by church leadership
For more information: http://skylineucc.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 2, 2025 1:54PM
