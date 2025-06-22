top
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
San Francisco Arts + Action Racial Justice

"Jimmy" Screening at the Proxy SF

Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
432 Octavia st
Proxy SF
In JIMMY, a beautifully cinematic reverie of a 24-year-old James Baldwin in France, director Yashaddai Owens and actor Benny O. Arthur capture the wondrous, profound impact the Paris years had on the legendary writer’s life.

Eager to escape American racism, the pioneering queer artist settled in Paris’ Algerian quarters and found community with the city’s Left Bank artists. Exquisitely shot in black and white on 16mm, JIMMY captures a side of Baldwin that audiences don’t quite know — and one that’s crucial to understanding his life and legacy.

It’s that one week of San Francisco summer, so bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic for this beautiful outdoor screening.
For more information: https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline4...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 2, 2025 1:41PM
