"Jimmy" Screening at the Proxy SF

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

432 Octavia st

Proxy SF

In JIMMY, a beautifully cinematic reverie of a 24-year-old James Baldwin in France, director Yashaddai Owens and actor Benny O. Arthur capture the wondrous, profound impact the Paris years had on the legendary writer’s life.



Eager to escape American racism, the pioneering queer artist settled in Paris’ Algerian quarters and found community with the city’s Left Bank artists. Exquisitely shot in black and white on 16mm, JIMMY captures a side of Baldwin that audiences don’t quite know — and one that’s crucial to understanding his life and legacy.



It’s that one week of San Francisco summer, so bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic for this beautiful outdoor screening.