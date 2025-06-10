top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

“Yes In My Backyard”: Pro-Housing or Pro-Displacement?

RSVP to receive zoom link before the event: bit.ly/stop-yimby-panel
original image (714x897)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Youth Against Displacement
Location Details:
RSVP to receive zoom link before the event: bit.ly/stop-yimby-panel
As communities across the country are facing rising rent and displacement, a loud voice in academia, media and government claims to have a “pro-housing” solution to the crisis. Calling themselves “Yes In My Backyard” (YIMBY), they say we have to let developers build with no restrictions to solve our problems! And YIMBYs blame anyone against pro-developer policies as causing “housing shortages.” But on the ground, when we see luxury towers go up, they drive rent and real estate tax increases and displace surrounding neighbors.

What’s the origin of the YIMBY trend? Is YIMBY economics really the pathway to solve all our housing problems? Is there a better alternative to stop displacement?

Panel & Discussion, hosted by Youth Against Displacement and No More 24 Political Action Committee
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKUblDgtFsY/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 2, 2025 7:26AM
