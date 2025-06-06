From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Honor and Defend Veterans and the Constitution on D-Day!
Friday, June 06, 2025
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Protest
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz.
Defend the constitution, stand up for the veterans!
On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched the Normandy invasion, also known as D-Day, marking the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe. On June 6th, 2025, we will be rallying to defend the Constitution; to honor the sacrifices veterans made to defeat fascism and to fight the cuts to the VA and Medicaid, and the mass firing of Vets by DOGE. Please join us! We especially would like to welcome veterans.
