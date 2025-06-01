Navajos Say 'NO!' to Revitalizing the Coal Industry During Forest Lake Hearing by Brenda Norrell

Dine' tell Navajo Council 'NO COAL' -- Dine' remember forced relocation, the loss of water and medicine plants, and the loss of loved ones from Peabody Coal's mining here on Black Mesa. Navajos say 'No' to Trump and Navajo President Buu Nygren's push for revitalizing the coal industry.