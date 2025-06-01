From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally and March for Single Payer Health Care
Because everyone has a right to healthcare
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, May 31) - Labor, doctors, nurses, and political organizations rallied and marched at Harry Bridges (named for San Francisco's Historical labor hero) Plaza.
They marched to the BlackRock offices at 400 Howard Street. BlackRock is a major investor in United HealthCare, a predatory health insurance component of the nation's profit driven "healthcare" system.
The event, held in conjunction with the National Day of Action for Health Care of All, made known their demands:
- We demand the recognition by our government that health care is a human right
- We demand the elimination of private health insurance and the banning of for-profit delivery of care
- We demand the enactment of a publicly financed, national single payer program that would provide comprehensive coverage to everyone
