Because everyone has a right to healthcare

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

We demand the recognition by our government that health care is a human right

We demand the elimination of private health insurance and the banning of for-profit delivery of care

We demand the enactment of a publicly financed, national single payer program that would provide comprehensive coverage to everyone

(San Francisco, May 31) - Labor, doctors, nurses, and political organizations rallied and marched at Harry Bridges (named for San Francisco's Historical labor hero) Plaza.They marched to the BlackRock offices at 400 Howard Street. BlackRock is a major investor in United HealthCare, a predatory health insurance component of the nation's profit driven "healthcare" system.The event, held in conjunction with the National Day of Action for Health Care of All, made known their demands:See all high resolution photos here