Frontline Advocates Rally for Make Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act at State Capitol by Dan Bacher

On a warm and balmy Sacramento evening, a coalition of climate justice advocates, health care professionals and representatives of frontline communities rallied at the State Capitol in Sacramento on May 27 to show their support for the Make Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act.



Participants held a number of colorful banners and signs, including a very striking orange and yellow banner proclaiming, “We Won't Let Our Futures Burn." While the rally was originally scheduled for the West Steps of the State Capitol, the arrival of summer-like weather spurred organized event organizers to move the rally to the shade of the Capitol Grounds adjacent to the West Steps.



Many participants wore red shirts emblazoned with "Make Polluters Pay." Throughout the rally, a group of activists each held a sign letter that spelled out “Make Polluters Pay.”



Speakers representing different groups and businesses called on lawmakers to pass the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act of 2025 (AB 1243 / SB 684) — a bill that would make Big Oil cover at least some portion of the skyrocketing costs of climate disasters like wildfires, floods, and extreme heat, according to supporters. The bill is sponsored by Campaign for Safe and Healthy California, Center for Biological Diversity, and California Environmental Voters and backed by over 200 organizations, including labor unions and businesses.



The bill’s supporters argued that in a time of deep budget cuts, the Climate Superfund offers a commonsense and fiscally responsible solution: "shift the burden of rising climate costs from taxpayers to the fossil fuel corporations who knowingly caused the damage."



Lawmakers heard directly from frontline advocates and climate disaster survivors who are already living with the painful costs and health harms caused by fossil fuel industry operations.



“The climate crisis is a financial crisis,” said Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who opened up the rally. "As Californians face the devastating impacts of climate change from wildfires and extreme heat, and our State experiences historic budget challenges, we cannot lay the burden on everyday taxpayers."



"The Climate Superfund Act is a responsible step forward that holds those who contributed most to the climate crisis accountable. This Act will provide the needed revenue to rebuild from destruction caused by climate disasters. This is about fairness, justice, and protecting our future," she emphasized.



"Polluters need to pay for the damage that their business has caused to our environment,” said Melvin Willis, Lead Campaign Organizer for Contra Costa ACCE, who grew up in the shadow of the Chevron Refinery in Richmond, California. “The fossil fuel industry spends more money fighting regulators or giving political contributions to candidates who won't hold the industry accountable. Meanwhile, investments are desperately needed in working class communities to protect public health, create jobs and build more climate resilient neighborhoods.



Others talked about the impact of the climate change-fueled LA fires this year on businesses.



"The cost of these disasters shouldn’t fall on people who already lost everything,” added Matt Schodorf, co-owner of Café de Leche in Altadena, a business devastated by the January fires. “If we want towns that can survive what’s coming, we need a system that shows up for all of us—not one that lets corporate polluters off the hook. Rebuilding Café de Leche is about more than coffee—it’s about restoring a piece of my community."



Maggie Tsai, State Political Director of Asian Pacific Environmental Network Action, said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen oil giants rake in record-breaking profits while neglecting their aging refineries, increasing the risk of deadly disasters, and fueling the flames of climate change. As the health and climate costs of fossil fuel pollution mount, California’s working families can’t afford to keep footing the bill. It’s time to Make Polluters Pay.”



Other speakers at the rally include Matthew Schodorf, who talked about the extreme weather caused by fossil fuel-fueled climate change; Taylor Nichols, who discussed the health impacts of the fossil fuel industry on vulnerable communities; and Linda Rudolph, who also spoke about the impact of oil drilling and climate disruption on public health.



The last speaker was Anushka Kalyan, from Fridays for Future Sacramento, who gave a passionate speech on the impact of fossil fuel-induced climate disasters and the urgent need to pass the bill.



“When I was a kid, I was taught if you should make a mess, you should clean it up,” said Kalyan. “The same should be true of Big Oil.”



Ilonka Zlatar, Oil and Gas Action Network, and Melvin Willis, Contra Costa ACCE, MC'd the event.



The event also featured a performance by two members of the “XR Absurdists,” with one person portraying the “XR Bear” and the other the “Big Oil” lobbyist. Wes Samms also sang a song with his guitar about the climate crisis we are now experiencing in California, supposedly the “green” and “progressive” leader of the nation.



The event ended with a group photo in front of the Capitol Building.



California’s Fourth Climate Assessment projects that, by 2050, the state will incur approximately $113 billion in climate damage costs every year–a figure that doesn’t include loss of human life or property due to wildfires, according to a press release from the coalition supporting the bill.



The 2025 LA fires alone caused an estimated $250 billion in damages. Flooding in 2023 ruined 41% of Kings County’s $2.43 billion crop value, plus another $1 billion in damages; a dairy industry official estimated $20 billion in losses for the industry, leading to layoffs for workers, according to advocates.



"Every $1 invested in climate resilience and disaster preparedness saves $13 in avoided harms and economic impacts," the advocates stated. "The Climate Superfund could generate $150 billion or more in revenue over the next two decades to help address these costs, protect public health and schools, ensure access to clean water and housing, support essential workers, and invest in resilience for frontline communities."



“We are facing unprecedented health burdens and costs as a result of the climate crisis,” noted Martha Dina Argüello, Executive Director of Physicians for Social Responsibility Los Angeles. “Worse, the communities that suffer the most are shouldering these burdens while fossil fuel companies, who directly contributed to the crisis, continue their extractive and toxic business as usual. It’s time to hold them accountable.”



“It’s time to Make Polluters Pay. That’s why we’re here in Sacramento today, advocating for the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Bill. We need the State to fund equitable and resilient projects for frontline communities, and not to be complicit in the harm caused by Big Oil,” she urged.



Advocates and grassroots supporters said they are "pushing back against misinformation being spread by the fossil fuel industry to frighten Californians about potential gas price hikes, while ignoring the costs that working families are already bearing - rising utility bills, insurance premiums, and medical bills." Advocates say that gaining lawmaker support for the Climate Superfund is especially crucial now.



“Passing the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act would help protect California’s budget and raise billions of dollars to bolster public services, fortify against future climate catastrophes, and invest in building healthier, safer communities,” said Maya Golden-Krasner, deputy director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute. “Instead of putting essential programs on the chopping block, state leaders should require the largest fossil fuel polluters, who spent seventy years gaslighting us and blocking climate action, to help pay some of the damages their products have caused the state.”



The legislation faces fierce opposition from the oil industry. Last year, Big Oil and their trade associations actively opposed legislation put forward by the Make Polluters Pay coalition, including SB 222, a bill that would have allowed climate disaster victims to seek compensation from the fossil fuel companies responsible. Those lobbying to kill the bill included Chevron, the Western States Petroleum Association, Marathon, and Valero.



The oil industry spent a record total of $38 million in lobbying expenses in California alone in 2024, shattering by 31 percent the annual state lobbying record of $26.2 million set in 2017, to thwart climate justice and other environmental legislation.



Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association spend more than any other corporate lobbying organizations in Sacramento every year. The Western States Petroleum Association placed first in the Big Oil lobbying spending spree with $17.4 million, while Chevron came in second with $14.2 million. Spending by the Western States Petroleum Association and Chevron alone shattered the previous record, coming in at $31.6 million in 2024.



The unprecedented lobbying spending spree by Big Oil that took place in 2023 and 2024 has continued into 2025 as the oil industry spends millions to stop the Polluters Pay Superfund Act and other climate legislation.



The oil and gas industry spent a total of $9,139,655, according to disclosures on the California Secretary of State’s website. As usual, Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association spent more than any other organization lobbying in the state during the first quarter of 2025.



Chevron came in first with $3,758,914 spent, while the Western States Petroleum Association finished second with $3,471,879 spent. That’s well over $7 million between those two organizations alone. Much of that money has been spent on opposing the Climate Superfund Act and other climate bills in 2025's first quarter.



Bill backers vowed to do everything that can to make sure that the bill passes in light of the massive oil industry spending to stop the bill by Chevron, WSPA and the oil and gas industry.



“In the midst of an affordability crisis, working families are being forced to shoulder the rising costs of climate disasters, like the Los Angeles fires, while the corporations that fueled the damage walk away with record profits. Polluters Pay would shift the financial burden from everyday people to the fossil fuel companies that have not paid a dime to repair damages caused by their emissions,” said Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, Legislative Affairs Manager, California Environmental Voters.



“This is about accountability, economic justice, and protecting our communities from being left behind. It's time for the biggest polluters to finally pay their fair share," Iqbal-Zubair concluded.

