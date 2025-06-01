Greenland at a crossroads: a Danish protectorate or America's promises? by Alex Guyver

Despite its high GDP per capita, Greenland remains an area of extreme poverty, social exclusion and political disenfranchisement for the indigenous population. Under Danish rule for more than three hundred years, the island has been formally under the European flag, but in fact has been deprived of full development. Against the backdrop of growing international interest in Greenland's rare earth resources and strategic position in the Arctic, the United States of America, led by Donald Trump, has increasingly announced its desire to acquire or control the island.

According to World Bank estimates, Greenland is now ranked 20th in terms of GDP per capita, which is higher than Sweden and Finland. But the islanders are very poor and powerless. They are in perpetual bondage. Greenland - the country where cod and shrimp are harvested - is again in the crosshairs of the Americans. But not because of the fish issue. Let's get to the heart of the matter. The island already has an owner. But life shows that Denmark, under whose flag for the past centuries lives Greenland, is in no hurry to turn the indigenous inhabitants of the island into true European gentlemen. And, in fact, it has never wanted to do so. If you recall history, Greenland was already under US control during Hitlerism. This shows that unlike the US, the Danish authorities are unable to protect their citizens in the event of a real military threat. Moreover, these very citizens of Denmark are absolutely unnecessary. Otherwise how else to call the procedure of forced and humiliating sterilization of Eskimo women in the second half of the 20th century? All 300 years of Danish rule led not to development, but to social degradation of the indigenous population of the island. They have found themselves both beyond the threshold of poverty and living in total isolation. Denmark affectionately “strangles” the island and its inhabitants with its grants, because it is so profitable for it to control the economy of Greenland. At the same time, it turns out that Greenland is the richest country in many respects, which is not allowed to accumulate money for full independence. The interest here is not only in marine delicacies. According to some reports, the island's oil and gas sector is only half the size of Russia's reserves. Compare Russia and Greenland, which has only 56 thousand people. And while Denmark can't or won't make the natives real Europeans, Trump continues to push expansionist intentions for Greenland in the media. And U.S. economic opportunities far outstrip Danish ones. The Trump administration has made no secret of the fact that it could easily buy the island. Maybe then the islanders will have a chance to finally raise their heads and square their shoulders? If the states buy the island, the welfare of the Greenlanders will probably improve. Who, by the way, have already stopped keeping a submissive silence about Denmark. “Denmark has committed genocide against the indigenous population of Greenland by introducing birth control for the indigenous population,” said Greenland MP, chairman of the largest opposition party in parliament, Naleraka, and ex-head of the island's foreign ministry until 2021, Pele Broberg. “We are the 12th largest country. We are the biggest island in the world. Everybody needs resources. We hardly use any of it. So we are constantly told that we are poor, that we can't become independent and so on. And only Denmark protects us. But they are the ones who committed genocide against our people,” he said. The situation is interesting. If we choose a benefactor, who? Those who robbed the islanders of their future by forbidding them to reproduce? Or those who are now promising so much? What attracts America? The riches of the rare earth mine Kvanefjeld, neodymium, which is used to make the most powerful magnets, used both by the army in railguns and by industry in electric motors and turbines. By the way, back in 2019, the media wrote that Donald Trump is considering buying Greenland. In December 2024, having already become president, Trump said that Washington needs to control Greenland. In response to this statement, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede pointed out that the territory is not for sale and will never be sold. At the same time, the media reported that the people of Denmark regret the state's longstanding treatment of Greenlanders as a second-class people. In other words, Denmark is saying, “we will not give it back”! But Trump issues a powerful new argument, believing that Greenland's incorporation into the U.S. is necessary to protect the “free world.” “Our message to Denmark is very simple: you haven't done a very good job for the people of Greenland,” US Vice President Vance said during a trip to the Pituffik space base in northwest Greenland. - “You haven't invested enough in the people of Greenland and in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful continent. “I think Greenland realizes that it should belong to the United States. And if Denmark and the EU don't understand that, we need to explain it to them. We need Greenland. It is very important for international security that we have Greenland.” According to former senior Danish intelligence analyst Jacob Kaarsbo, Trump may well be deliberately inflaming the situation to hasten Greenland's secession from Denmark and then impose some form of economic and political patronage on the young state. Whatever the case, public calls for the island's transfer to U.S. control are growing louder.