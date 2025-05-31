From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally For National Single Payer In SF-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill People For Capitalist Profit
As part of a national day of action for single payer, a rally was held at the Harry Bridges plaza followed by a march to Blackrock hedge fund which owns 8% of United Healthcare
As part of a national day of action on May 31, 2025 for single payer healthcare rallies took place throughout the country and a rally was held in San Francisco at the Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building. Speakers included healthcare workers, unionists and people who need healthcare. Speakers also connected the genocide in Gaza and destruction of hospitals and schools and the trillions of dollars being spent by the US government on these crimes while millions of people in the US cannot get national healthcare.
Following the rally at the plaza, a march was held to the BlackRock Hedge fund offices which owns 8% ownership of United Healthcare which has been denying millions of people healthcare to increase their profits. They are also using AI to reject claims and have been sued by the government.
The Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025
Production of Labor Video Project
For more information: https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
