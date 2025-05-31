top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Rally For National Single Payer In SF-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill People For Capitalist Profit

by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
As part of a national day of action for single payer, a rally was held at the Harry Bridges plaza followed by a march to Blackrock hedge fund which owns 8% of United Healthcare
As part of a national day of action on May 31, 2025 for single payer healthcare rallies took place throughout the country and a rally was held in San Francisco at the Harry Bridges Plaza next to the San Francisco Ferry Building. Speakers included healthcare workers, unionists and people who need healthcare. Speakers also connected the genocide in Gaza and destruction of hospitals and schools and the trillions of dollars being spent by the US government on these crimes while millions of people in the US cannot get national healthcare.

Following the rally at the plaza, a march was held to the BlackRock Hedge fund offices which owns 8% ownership of United Healthcare which has been denying millions of people healthcare to increase their profits. They are also using AI to reject claims and have been sued by the government.

The Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025

Additional Media:

Getting Looters Out Of Healthcare:Unions, Healthcare Privatization and Public Control Of Healthcare

How AFL-CIO and Unions Are Pushing Privatization Of Medicare With Joe Maniscalo of Work-Bites

How The AFL-CIO Leadership & The Democratic Party Have Helped Privatize Medicare And How Retirees Are Fighting Back

AARP AFL CIO Push Medicare Disadvantage

Medicare Advantage and Vertical Consolidation in Health

More Info: National Day Of Action For Single Payer

Production of Labor Video Project
For more information: https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
§United Healthcare Get Your Bloody Hands Of Our Healthcare
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
United Healthcare and Blackrock are killing people to to increase their profits in the heatlhcare business. Both the Democrats and Republicans take money from these capitalists.
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
§Liberation Brass Band Played At BlackRock Hedge Fund
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
The Liberation Brass Band led the march to BlackRock Hedge fund and performed for the crowd.
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
§Ariana Harrison of The Hunters Point Community Foundation Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
Arian Harrison from the Hunters Point Community Foundation For Social and Environmental Justice spoke about the health conditions at the Hunters Point radioactive dump site that the SF Department of Public Health is covering up the health problems.
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
§Mark Smith President of NFFE Local 1 At the
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
§Dr. Corinne Frugoni
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 31, 2025 9:10PM
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code