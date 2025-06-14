From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sonoma: Democracy is King in Sonoma Valley! Pro- Democracy Protests - 3 Locations
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wake Up Sonoma
Email:
Location Details:
Somoma - 3 coordinated sidewalk protests:
Broadway - Line the sidewalk on both sides of Broadway (the City Hall Park Plaza is NOT available) Stay on sidewalks - no blocking access
Springs Plaza - Demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South - no blocking access
Maxwell Park - demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South directions - no blocking access
DONATIONS FOR UNHOUSED: We will be collecting Mutual Aid for Homeless Action Services in the form of Toiletries and towels - and collecting donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank
SONOMA VALLEY IS STANDING STRONG IN PROTEST - 3 LOCATIONS!
No Kings or Their Clowns!
Protests: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
--Broadway - Line the sidewalk on both sides of Broadway (the City Hall Park Plaza is NOT available) Stay on sidewalks along side the park - no blocking access
--Springs Plaza - Demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South - no blocking access
--Maxwell Park - demonstration lines on the sidewalk along Hwy 12 North and South directions - no blocking access
WE PROTEST BECAUSE In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings, or mob bosses or dictators. We believe in and will fiercely protect the Constitution, our democracy and our personal freedoms of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. Due process of the law is being ignored. We’ve watched as they cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨
The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.
On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
**We will be collecting Mutual Aid for Homeless Action Services in the form of Toiletries and towels - and collecting donations for the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
IMPORTANT: please register so we can plan. Questions? Available to volunteer? Contact wakeupsonoma [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/788025/
