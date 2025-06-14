From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin County: #NoKings! Marin-wide Mass Mobilization for Democracy on Flag Day
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Marin and pro-democracy partners
Location Details:
Marin County - multiple coordinated protests
MASS MOBILIZATION OF PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTEST IN MARIN COUNTY
June 14 is Flag Day and Trump’s birthday—and he’s throwing himself a $45 million military-style birthday bash. With our tax dollars. We say: NO KINGS! YES TO THE PEOPLE!
Join in this county-wide #NoKings takeover with multiple pop-up protests all across Marin, one loud, visible, united stand against Trump’s grift and power grab.
Time to Rain on This Wannabe King’s Parade!
Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 @ 10:30am – 12pm PDT
No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/
Protests include:
Terra Linda: Merrydale Overcrossing, 101 Overpass @ Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center Dr. and Northgate Shopping Center)
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/795496/
Kentfield: intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard & College Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/795477/
Fairfax: intersection of Bolinas Road & Broadway, Fairfax, CA 94930
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/791978/
San Anselmo Hub intersection:
Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Center Blvd., and Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/791889/
Larkspur Ferry Terminal: 101 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/792304/
San Rafael: intersection of Bellam Boulevard & Francisco Boulevard East
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/788100/
San Rafael Rally: San Rafael Plaza, 1000 4th St, San Rafael, CA 94901
Hosts: Marin Democratic Socialists of America and Latinos Unidos en Marin.
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/786987/
Corte Madera overpass: meet at 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/794377/
Tam Junction: 152 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/790216/
The Depot Plaza: 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/790216/
🪧 What to Bring:
Make your own protest sign: - Cut a heart-shaped sign from poster board (a good size is around 18x24" or larger) - Write: “NO KINGS, YES _” (Fill in the blank with what you believe in— like democracy, healthcare, education, social security, the law, the people, etc.)
Get bold and creative. This country needs more love for people—not billionaires.
👑 Marin doesn’t kneel.
💖 We rise together.
Bring friends. Show up big on June 14.
Organizers include:
Indivisible Marin
Marin Democratic Socialists of America
Latinos Unidos en Marin
and grassroots volunteers - a.k.a. We the People
► ▼ IMC Network