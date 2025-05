MASS MOBILIZATION OF PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTEST IN MARIN COUNTYJune 14 is Flag Day and Trump’s birthday—and he’s throwing himself a $45 million military-style birthday bash. With our tax dollars. We say: NO KINGS! YES TO THE PEOPLE!Join in this county-wide #NoKings takeover with multiple pop-up protests all across Marin, one loud, visible, united stand against Trump’s grift and power grab.Time to Rain on This Wannabe King’s Parade!Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 @ 10:30am – 12pm PDTNo Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/ Protests include:Terra Linda: Merrydale Overcrossing, 101 Overpass @ Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center Dr. and Northgate Shopping Center)Kentfield: intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard & College Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904Fairfax: intersection of Bolinas Road & Broadway, Fairfax, CA 94930San Anselmo Hub intersection:Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Center Blvd., and Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960Larkspur Ferry Terminal: 101 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939San Rafael: intersection of Bellam Boulevard & Francisco Boulevard EastSan Rafael Rally: San Rafael Plaza, 1000 4th St, San Rafael, CA 94901Hosts: Marin Democratic Socialists of America and Latinos Unidos en Marin.Corte Madera overpass: meet at 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925Tam Junction: 152 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley, CA 94941The Depot Plaza: 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941🪧 What to Bring:Make your own protest sign: - Cut a heart-shaped sign from poster board (a good size is around 18x24" or larger) - Write: “NO KINGS, YES _” (Fill in the blank with what you believe in— like democracy, healthcare, education, social security, the law, the people, etc.)Get bold and creative. This country needs more love for people—not billionaires.👑 Marin doesn’t kneel.💖 We rise together.Bring friends. Show up big on June 14.Organizers include:Indivisible MarinMarin Democratic Socialists of AmericaLatinos Unidos en Marinand grassroots volunteers - a.k.a. We the People