top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Marin County: #NoKings! Marin-wide Mass Mobilization for Democracy on Flag Day

Marin County - multiple coordinated protests
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Marin and pro-democracy partners
Location Details:
Marin County - multiple coordinated protests
MASS MOBILIZATION OF PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTEST IN MARIN COUNTY

June 14 is Flag Day and Trump’s birthday—and he’s throwing himself a $45 million military-style birthday bash. With our tax dollars. We say: NO KINGS! YES TO THE PEOPLE!

Join in this county-wide #NoKings takeover with multiple pop-up protests all across Marin, one loud, visible, united stand against Trump’s grift and power grab.

Time to Rain on This Wannabe King’s Parade!

Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 @ 10:30am – 12pm PDT

No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/


Protests include:

Terra Linda: Merrydale Overcrossing, 101 Overpass @ Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center Dr. and Northgate Shopping Center)
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/795496/

Kentfield: intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard & College Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/795477/

Fairfax: intersection of Bolinas Road & Broadway, Fairfax, CA 94930
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/791978/

San Anselmo Hub intersection:
Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Center Blvd., and Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo, CA 94960
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/791889/

Larkspur Ferry Terminal: 101 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/792304/

San Rafael: intersection of Bellam Boulevard & Francisco Boulevard East
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/788100/

San Rafael Rally: San Rafael Plaza, 1000 4th St, San Rafael, CA 94901
Hosts: Marin Democratic Socialists of America and Latinos Unidos en Marin.
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/786987/

Corte Madera overpass: meet at 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/794377/

Tam Junction: 152 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/790216/

The Depot Plaza: 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/790216/


🪧 What to Bring:

Make your own protest sign: - Cut a heart-shaped sign from poster board (a good size is around 18x24" or larger) - Write: “NO KINGS, YES _” (Fill in the blank with what you believe in— like democracy, healthcare, education, social security, the law, the people, etc.)

Get bold and creative. This country needs more love for people—not billionaires.

👑 Marin doesn’t kneel.

💖 We rise together.

Bring friends. Show up big on June 14.


Organizers include:

Indivisible Marin
Marin Democratic Socialists of America
Latinos Unidos en Marin
and grassroots volunteers - a.k.a. We the People

Added to the calendar on Sat, May 31, 2025 9:30AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code