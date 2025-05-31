From the Open-Publishing Calendar
33rd Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Saturday, May 31, 2025
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Protest
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Santa Cruz Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
We Don't Bow to the Patriarchy
Speakers, Musical Performances, Circus Arts, Poetry, and Comedy
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/santacruzdtmc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 31, 2025 7:38AM
