Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Chris Hedges on Zionism, Nazism, US Imperialism, Democrats & Genocide of Palestinians

by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 30, 2025 11:17PM
Author and journalist Chris Hedges spoke in Oakland about the Zionist ideology and Nazism, the role of US imperialism and the Democrats on the genocide of Palestinians.
Chris Hedges In Oakland
original image (4032x3024)
Chris Hedges On Zionism, Nazism, US Imperialism, Democrats & Genocide Of Palestinians
Author and journalist Chris Hedges spoke about Zionism and its connection ideologically with Nazism. He also talks about the role of the US imperialism and the Democrats and their role in genocide of Palestinians.

This edited presentation was made in Oakland at 5/29/25 at a KPFA event.

Additional Media:

Chris Hedges In Seattle On Fascism
https://youtu.be/pUnueRtSB3Y

Chris Hedges On US Imperialism, Zionism & The Rise Of Fascism In The US
https://youtu.be/6Z-COU54CAc

Chris Hedges On Imperialist Wars, Capitalist Media & The Censorship
https://youtu.be/iHUjDdEz0Xw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qFFMVF0oo_k
