It's Fascism! So What Do We Do About It?
Sunday, June 08, 2025
9:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Panel Discussion
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Unitarian Universalist Society
1187 Franklin St.
San Francisco, Ca.
The dangers we face from Trump's MAGA fascism are unprecedented and so is the challenge to confront it. This is fascism and it is rapidly moving to consolidate a more dictatorial rule over the people in this country with all its implications especially for targeted communities here, the environment, basic and fundamental rights, science and truth itself—the very future of humanity. A panel will discuss these issues and what needs to be done to meet the challenge and actually defeat the Trump fascist program and regime.
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 30, 2025 3:06PM
