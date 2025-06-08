It's Fascism! So What Do We Do About It?

Date:

Sunday, June 08, 2025

Time:

9:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society

1187 Franklin St.

San Francisco, Ca.

The dangers we face from Trump's MAGA fascism are unprecedented and so is the challenge to confront it. This is fascism and it is rapidly moving to consolidate a more dictatorial rule over the people in this country with all its implications especially for targeted communities here, the environment, basic and fundamental rights, science and truth itself—the very future of humanity. A panel will discuss these issues and what needs to be done to meet the challenge and actually defeat the Trump fascist program and regime.