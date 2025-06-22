From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People’s March of San Francisco
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Ari Lathuras
Location Details:
Corner of Washington and Polk streets
This is an alternate to the corporate take over of SF Pride. LED by BIPOC queer and Trans activists! JUANiTA MORE
ALEX U. iNN
Peoples March & Rally
Unite to fight!!!!
POLK STREET & WASHiNGTON STREET.
SAN FRANCiSCO.
CA
SUNDAY. JUNE 22, 2025 11AM TO 12:30PM TO CiViC CENTER.
MARCH FOLLOWED iMMEDiATELY AFTER, CELEBRATION: 12:30-4:00PM CiViC CENTER
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 30, 2025 3:06PM
