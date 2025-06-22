People’s March of San Francisco

Date:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Ari Lathuras

Location Details:

Corner of Washington and Polk streets

This is an alternate to the corporate take over of SF Pride. LED by BIPOC queer and Trans activists! JUANiTA MORE

ALEX U. iNN

Peoples March & Rally

Unite to fight!!!!

POLK STREET & WASHiNGTON STREET.

SAN FRANCiSCO.

CA

SUNDAY. JUNE 22, 2025 11AM TO 12:30PM TO CiViC CENTER.

MARCH FOLLOWED iMMEDiATELY AFTER, CELEBRATION: 12:30-4:00PM CiViC CENTER