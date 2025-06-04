STOP BIG TECH COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE & APARTHEIDWed, Jun 4, 2025 at 2:00pm - 3:30pmPayPal provides services to citizens of Israel, including in the illegal West Bank settlements but does not provide services to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.Not only is this obvious discrimination but it has exacerbated Israel's siege on Gaza by making it nearly impossible for loved ones and humanitarian organizations to get desperately needed financial resources to Gaza.HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination"Amid Widespread Starvation, Parties to Genocide Convention Liable for Failing to Act"PayPal upholds its ban on Palestinians'Access to online platforms should be enjoyed without discrimination': PayPal upholds ban on Palestinians amid pressure campaignPalestinian accounts being restricted