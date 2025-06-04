From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose PayPal HQ: Protest Tech Oligarchs - Stop Blocking Aid Funds to West Bank & Gaza
Date:
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SJ Peace & Justice Center event calendar post
Location Details:
PayPal HQ
2211 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95131
STOP BIG TECH COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE & APARTHEID
Wed, Jun 4, 2025 at 2:00pm - 3:30pm
PayPal provides services to citizens of Israel, including in the illegal West Bank settlements but does not provide services to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
Not only is this obvious discrimination but it has exacerbated Israel's siege on Gaza by making it nearly impossible for loved ones and humanitarian organizations to get desperately needed financial resources to Gaza.
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:
Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination
"Amid Widespread Starvation, Parties to Genocide Convention Liable for Failing to Act"
https://www.hrw.org/news/2025/05/15/gaza-latest-israeli-plan-inches-closer-extermination
PayPal upholds its ban on Palestinians
'Access to online platforms should be enjoyed without discrimination': PayPal upholds ban on Palestinians amid pressure campaign
https://mondoweiss.net/2023/05/paypal-upholds-its-ban-on-palestinians/
Palestinian accounts being restricted
https://www.paypal-community.com/t5/Security-and-Fraud/Palestinian-accounts-being-restricted/td-p/3176384
