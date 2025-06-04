How To Change The World in One Generation

Date:

Wednesday, June 04, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

ONLINE (dxe.io/workshopzoom)

Right now the most vulnerable individuals are being exploited on a massive scale and it will only get worse if we don’t take action now. But can we as ordinary people really make a difference to help them? The answer is YES.

In this workshop, we’ll share the fundamental DNA of DxE - our story, strategy, structure, and culture - and give you tools and information you need to join our network and take action for animals. Get inspired by past social movements, dive into our plan to enact an Animal Bill of Rights, empower yourself to push your boundaries, and meet like-minded people.

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re a veteran activist or new to animal rights. If you're interested in becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply.