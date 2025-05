Join Refuse Fascism contingent and "NO KINGS!" protest in San Francisco!*Raise the demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW!10:00 AM, 24th St & Mission St: "Trump Must Go NOW!" Rally with Refuse Fascism NorCal (contact us to speak at the rally! Different perspectives are welcome and encouraged, united by the main demand.)11:00 AM: Start a Feeder March to NO KINGS! protest* in Dolores Park to unite with everyone else taking to the streets against the Trump fascist regime on this day.*"NO KINGS!" protests are called for by Inidivible & 50501 nationwide.In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!Contact info:Instagram: @refusefascism.norcalEmail: norcal [at] refusefascism.org