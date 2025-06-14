From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump Must Go Now Rally & Feeder March
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal
Location Details:
24th St and Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Join Refuse Fascism contingent and "NO KINGS!" protest in San Francisco!*
Raise the demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW!
10:00 AM, 24th St & Mission St: "Trump Must Go NOW!" Rally with Refuse Fascism NorCal (contact us to speak at the rally! Different perspectives are welcome and encouraged, united by the main demand.)
11:00 AM: Start a Feeder March to NO KINGS! protest* in Dolores Park to unite with everyone else taking to the streets against the Trump fascist regime on this day.
*"NO KINGS!" protests are called for by Inidivible & 50501 nationwide.
In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!
Contact info:
Instagram: @refusefascism.norcal
Email: norcal [at] refusefascism.org
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKLYe2LPSmV/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 29, 2025 11:51PM
