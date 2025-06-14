top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2025
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Trump Must Go Now Rally & Feeder March

RF Poster Saturday, June 14
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal
Location Details:
24th St and Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Join Refuse Fascism contingent and "NO KINGS!" protest in San Francisco!*

Raise the demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW!

10:00 AM, 24th St & Mission St: "Trump Must Go NOW!" Rally with Refuse Fascism NorCal (contact us to speak at the rally! Different perspectives are welcome and encouraged, united by the main demand.)

11:00 AM: Start a Feeder March to NO KINGS! protest* in Dolores Park to unite with everyone else taking to the streets against the Trump fascist regime on this day.

*"NO KINGS!" protests are called for by Inidivible & 50501 nationwide.

In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!

Contact info:
Instagram: @refusefascism.norcal
Email: norcal [at] refusefascism.org
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKLYe2LPSmV/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 29, 2025 11:51PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code