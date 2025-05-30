From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wood Street Commons 4th Annual Block Party, Resource Fair & Fundraiser for Unhoused
Friday, May 30, 2025
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Wood Street Commons and partners
Wood Street between 24th & 26th Street,
West Oakland, CA
Wood Street Commons Block Party and Resource Fair: From the Street, For the Streets
When: May 30, 2025 at 3 to 6 pm
Where: Wood Street, between 24th & 26th Street, West Oakland, CA
What: Block Party and Resource Fair
https://www.woodstreetcommons.org/
On Friday, May 30, Wood Street Commons will be hosting our 4th annual Block Party/ Resource Fair/ Fundraiser. We will have live performances by CJ Lawrence, Versoul, The Po Poets Project of POOR Magazine and The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. We will also have food, vendors, and speakers, as well as over 30 organizations with resources. We will also be hosting a silent auction.
We are inviting our community of supporters to help us spread the word about our upcoming event and to bring friends. We are hoping that this event will help ease any tensions that may exist between the unhoused community and their housed neighbors.
"This event is for our unhoused neighbors, but it is also equally for our housed neighbors. Our goal is to bridge the gaps between the housed and unhoused, and rebuild the sense of community that West Oakland is known for. In this time of political domination from the executive level down, it is vital for us to stand in unity. We must create comm-unity as a form of resistance. We must create joy as an act of resistance. We must remember those no longer with us, and keep fighting for their legacy. This event is all of that." - Freeway (they/them) event coordinator of the Block Party...
For more information: https://www.poormagazine.org/post/wood-str...
