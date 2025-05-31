From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Viva Roque Dalton
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area CISPES/Norcalfmln
Email:
Phone:
415-503-0789
Location Details:
2973 16th St. 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103
Long live Roque Dalton! ✍️
Join us to commemorate the life and legacy by reading his revolutionary poems that spoke to the political moment in El Salvador during the 1970s, and other poems that speak to the political moment we are experiencing today. Along with poetry, there will be music, dancing, food, and community.
For more information, please contact: (415) 503-0789 or savannah [at] cispes.org
