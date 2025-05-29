Schiff delivers Senate lecture on Trump's lawlessness and corruption as he funds bombs for genocide

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, May 28) Code Pink activists, several in the midst of a 250 calorie a day fast against the US-Israel genocide, started their petition delivery tour at Senator Adam Schiff's office at 1 Post Street. He was not there to receive it.After displaying signs and banners demanding that the US' arming of Israel end, the activists took their petition to Senator Padilla's Office at 333 Bust Street. He was not there to receive it. Code Pink San Francisco Coordinator Cynthia Papermaster notes:

Our California senators have very expensive rent in office buildings in the financial district of San Francisco and they are not working there. They are not available to meet with constituents. We cannot even enter the buildings where they are. This is outrageous.

The pattern of absent officials continued in front of the Israeli Consulate at 456 Montgomery Street. The demonstrators took turns reading the following:

Two-thirds of American support a ceasefire in Gaza.



83% of Democrats favor a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



52% of Americans believe the U.S. should halt weapons shipments to Israel until it stops its attacks on Gaza.



82% of Democrats under 50 support stooping arms shipment to Israel



"The Israeli government's use of starvation as a weapon of war has proven deadly for children in Gaza." said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. Israel needs to end this war crime, stop this suffering and allow aid to reach all of Gaza unhindered."