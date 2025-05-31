Tesla takedown: Palo Alto's El Camino Show Room

Date:

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

IPA+

Location Details:

4180 el camino real Palo Alto

x-street Arastradero

Palo Alto, the original of home of Tesla, has not one but TWO show rooms! The second is at 4180 el Camino real where we line the street from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Peak time is 2:30pm when we rally round the red Tesla logo sign out front near the entrance for entertainment!



Event sponsored by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus who ask that you read the following.



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest on the sidewalk in front of the Palo Alto Tesla showroom.



Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights.



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! Signs, musical instruments, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police including if we are asked to leave.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig).