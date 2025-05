This will be our second annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Subrosa Community Space in Santa Cruz. Through this event, we hope to strengthen our community and educate each other on Blackness in history, art, and activism. We will also be having vendors, community dinner, and a celebration with live music at the end of the event.All proceeds made from this event will be donated to mutual aid project One Daara at a Time. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/project-odat-support-senegals-talibes JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION!June 19th, 202512:30 - 9:00pmSubrosa Community Space703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060