top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/19/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Juneteenth Celebration

Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
original image (1058x1325)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
via K’aalógii Coalition
Location Details:
Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
This will be our second annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Subrosa Community Space in Santa Cruz. Through this event, we hope to strengthen our community and educate each other on Blackness in history, art, and activism. We will also be having vendors, community dinner, and a celebration with live music at the end of the event.

All proceeds made from this event will be donated to mutual aid project One Daara at a Time. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/project-odat-support-senegals-talibes

-

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION!
June 19th, 2025
12:30 - 9:00pm
Subrosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/kaalogii.coalition/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 11:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code