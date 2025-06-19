From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Juneteenth Celebration
Date:
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
via K’aalógii Coalition
Location Details:
Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
This will be our second annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Subrosa Community Space in Santa Cruz. Through this event, we hope to strengthen our community and educate each other on Blackness in history, art, and activism. We will also be having vendors, community dinner, and a celebration with live music at the end of the event.
All proceeds made from this event will be donated to mutual aid project One Daara at a Time. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/project-odat-support-senegals-talibes
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/kaalogii.coalition/
