6th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Monterey County Black Caucus

Location Details:

Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Ray Blvd, Seaside

The Monterey County Black Caucus proudly presents the 6th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee!



Join us on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as we come together to honor Black history, culture, and freedom in a day filled with celebration, empowerment, and joy.



Expect live performances, music, food, Black-owned businesses, community resources, and powerful moments of connection. This event is for the community, by the community—so bring your family, friends, and neighbors as we uplift and celebrate Black excellence in the 831!



📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park

⏰ Start Time: 1:00 PM



Let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and build the future—together. ✊🏾