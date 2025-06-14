From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
6th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Monterey County Black Caucus
Location Details:
Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Ray Blvd, Seaside
The Monterey County Black Caucus proudly presents the 6th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee!
Join us on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as we come together to honor Black history, culture, and freedom in a day filled with celebration, empowerment, and joy.
Expect live performances, music, food, Black-owned businesses, community resources, and powerful moments of connection. This event is for the community, by the community—so bring your family, friends, and neighbors as we uplift and celebrate Black excellence in the 831!
📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park
⏰ Start Time: 1:00 PM
Let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and build the future—together. ✊🏾
Join us on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as we come together to honor Black history, culture, and freedom in a day filled with celebration, empowerment, and joy.
Expect live performances, music, food, Black-owned businesses, community resources, and powerful moments of connection. This event is for the community, by the community—so bring your family, friends, and neighbors as we uplift and celebrate Black excellence in the 831!
📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park
⏰ Start Time: 1:00 PM
Let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and build the future—together. ✊🏾
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1195214905...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 11:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network