50th Anniversary Santa Cruz Pride Parade
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Pride
Location Details:
Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
The 50th Anniversary Parade is Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 11am in downtown Santa Cruz, Starting at Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave.
Join us!
Cheer on our Grand Marshals, watch cheerleaders, listen to bands and view a wide variety of contingents making up the largest LGBTQ+ Pride parade on the Central Coast. The Santa Cruz Pride parade and festival celebrates the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Plus) community in Santa Cruz County. The parade and festival is a safe and inclusive space for the queer community and their allies. You are welcome to be who you are and join the organizations, allies, supportive groups, churches, candidates, ensembles, performers, parents, children to show your pride, activism, enthusiasm and love.
Where to Watch the Parade
The parade starts at 11am at the intersection of Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave. We will then travel down Pacific Ave., into downtown to Church Street. Following the parade, join us at the Festival takes over downtown on Cooper Street, Pacific Ave., Front St., Abbott Square and in the MAH (free admission, art project for youth and the young at heart). Visit our festival page for a full line up of booths and entertainment: https://santacruzpride.org/festival
All FREE until 4pm!!
For more information: https://santacruzpride.org/parade
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 10:53AM
