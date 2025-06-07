top
View events for the week of 6/7/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

"Citizen George" Screening + Potluck

225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz
original image (1728x2304)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Friends Meeting
Location Details:
225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz
June 7, 6 pm, Potluck at the Meetinghouse followed by a screening of "Citizen George"

CITIZEN GEORGE presents the life and work of Quaker activist George Lakey, a non-violent revolutionary who has worked his entire life for justice and peace, guided by his ideal of societal transformation. The film shows his fight for civil rights, LGBTQ rights, human rights in Sri Lanka and climate justice. His story provides life-giving lessons to those struggling to make sense of the current troubling political climate, illuminate a path forward, and inspire those willing to work for change to face today’s moment.

CITIZEN GEORGE is a portrait of a rebel with a mission, always asking himself, “Where can I make a contribution? Where am I led?”

See a preview here https://www.georgelakeyfilm.com/

All are welcome--invite friends and family!
For more information: https://santacruzquakers.org/news-and-even...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 10:26AM
Add Your Comments
