June 7, 6 pm, Potluck at the Meetinghouse followed by a screening of "Citizen George"CITIZEN GEORGE presents the life and work of Quaker activist George Lakey, a non-violent revolutionary who has worked his entire life for justice and peace, guided by his ideal of societal transformation. The film shows his fight for civil rights, LGBTQ rights, human rights in Sri Lanka and climate justice. His story provides life-giving lessons to those struggling to make sense of the current troubling political climate, illuminate a path forward, and inspire those willing to work for change to face today’s moment.CITIZEN GEORGE is a portrait of a rebel with a mission, always asking himself, “Where can I make a contribution? Where am I led?”See a preview here https://www.georgelakeyfilm.com/ All are welcome--invite friends and family!